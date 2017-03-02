Pupils join The Friendship Circle

Pupils from Glasgow Academy Milngavie provided musical cheer when they sang for members of The Friendship Circle in Milngavie recently.

Primary 1 to 4 pupils performed Scottish songs and poems at the Friendship Circle’s regular meeting in Milngavie Town Hall on Monday, February 20.

Glasgow Academy Milngavie pupils performing songs and poems to people at Friendship Circle.

Everyone loved the songs and joined in with ‘A Wee Deoch-an-Doris’ sung by Archie Graham in P3.

The children had also tied tartan bows around individual red roses and they gave them to everyone who was there.

Melissa McKay played an old melody of ‘Ae Fond Kiss’ on the piano and Holly Osbourne recited ‘John Anderson my Jo’ by Robert Burns.

The children were given a special treat of orange juice and a chocolate biscuit.

They also went around the group and spoke to everyone and heard about their own grandchildren.

The Friendship Circle is run entirely by volunteers, and meets every Wednesday from 10am-3.30pm in Milngavie Town Hall.

It was founded nearly 23 years ago, and Jennifer Donald, who was there at the beginning, is still organising it today.

Some members are housebound and come in wheelchairs in a bus provided by social services. Others are ferried to and fro by a team of volunteer drivers. Most members are referred to the group by friends who are already members, by home helps and by doctors.

On arrival at 10am the group has tea, toast and scones, followed by a chat and maybe a game of dominoes. This is followed by a three course lunch and entertainment such as quizzes, singing, and sometimes guest entertainers. Afternoon tea with home baking is also provided.