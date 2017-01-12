Pupils raise nearly £5k in memory of Bearsden Academy English teacher

A fashion show at Bearsden Academy raised £4,650 in memory of an English teacher who sadly died last year due to Motor Neurone Disease.

The popular event has become a tradition at the school which everyone looks forward to each year, and the pupils always decide on a different theme and charity they’d like to support.

Bearsden Academy fundraising for MND, in memory teacher Liz Ogg.

Last year, Linzi Mackell Principal Teacher of Guidance, spoke to the committee of S6 pupils who had formed in September, about Liz Ogg who had worked as an English teacher at the school for more than 30 years.

She retired in 2009 and unfortunately she was diagnosed with MND in 2013.

Linzi Mackell said: “Liz very quickly lost the ability to speak and relied on mobile phone applications to communicate with family and friends.

“Liz and her family were also doing lots of work for the charity and this really inspired me to contribute and to promote the work of the charity.

Some of the male pupils enjoyed modelling in the fashion show.

“I had also asked the committee members to read Liz’s Blog –oggblog in which she talked openly about her experience with the illness.

“Once the pupils heard how debilitating this disease is and that there is no cure they were determined to raise as much money as possible.”

Sadly, Liz passed away on the November 16 last year and this fuelled everyone’s determination to raise more than ever and to dedicate the show to Liz’s memory.

The fashion shows took place December 6 and 7 and they were sold out on both nights.

Bearsden Academy fashion show raised money for MND Scotland.

Pupils modelled clothes from Primark, New Look, Mango, Slaters, Deja Boutique and Enchanted Bridal.

The show, aptly named ‘Shout!’, was energetic, lively and packed full of dance and musical performances.

Since the show they have all been overwhelmed by the recognition of the committee’s achievement – an unbelievable sum of money raised which has created a real buzz around the school.

The school has sent a cheque for £4,500 to Motor Neurone Disease Scotland.

The show was also recognised in parliament in a motion presented by former Bearsden Academy pupil Ross Greer.

Ross was also interviewed by Ipsos Mori who have added £150 to their donation of £4500.

Linzi Mackell added: “I am so proud of all pupils who performed and helped to produce a wonderful show dedicated to such a memorable and inspirational teacher.”

MND Scotland funds research throughout the UK which is taking them closer to a cure and improves the lives of those living with the condition. For more information visit http://www.mndscotland.org.uk/