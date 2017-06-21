Pupils show off their film making skills

Douglas Academy recently hosted a Stop Motion Competition, which was part of Milngavie Week. Young animators were invited to put together a short film, demonstrating their techniques and showcasing their storytelling skills. Students were able to watch all entries and then listened to Connor Heaney of the Ray Harryhausen Foundation, who gave an talk on the history of stop motion in cinema, and the life and works of Ray Harryhausen. Prizes donated from Aardman Animation were presented by Connor to Molly McEntee (St Joseph’s Primary) and Douglas Academy students for their group entry.
