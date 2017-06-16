Putting on a great show for all the family at Bogton

A few minor showers failed to dampen the enthusiasm for the annual Campsie Show, held at Bogton Farm, near Torrance, recently.

There was te usual judging of prize livestock, along with a host of fun attractions, competitions, games, demonstrations and stalls.

The Gala Queen and Princesses

And local celebrity interior decorator John Amabile was on hand to present the prizes.

A show spokesperson said on social media: “From the tearoom to the bar, from the dog show to It’s a Knockout, Campsie Show had something for everyone.

“Thank you on behalf of the committee for making the day a great success.

“We do hope you enjoyed the show. Huge thanks to all the stewards, judges, stall holders, crafters, bakers, competitors, entertainers, caterers, photographers and spectators - you make the day.

Organisers also thanks the show sponsors, a full ist of which is available on the show website at www. campsieshow.co.uk