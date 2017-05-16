Raiders wearing balaclavas target Miners Social Club

Police are appealing for information after our raiders wearing balaclavas broke into a social club last week.

The raid happened at around 4.30am on Friday, May 12, at the Auchengeich Miners Social Club, Gartferry Road, Moodiesburn.

The alarm was activated and the key holder and police were contacted.

Four men escaped in a red vehicle wearing balaclavas after damaging several doors and stealing a number of items.

The value of the damage and property taken has still to be ascertained.

