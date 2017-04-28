Rail works mean you should plan ahead

The ScotRail Alliance is asking customers to check their journey times before they travel, as engineering works are taking place over four Sundays in April and May.

Due to essential works taking place some train services are replaced by buses or are diverted via other routes.

To avoid disappointment, the train operator is encouraging customers to plan ahead and check their journey plans on the ScotRail app or at scotrail.co.uk.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesperson said: “These are vital works and we are doing everything we can to keep our customers moving during them. We appreciate their patience as we work to deliver a better railway for Scotland.”