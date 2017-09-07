Raising a glass to another successful festival of beer

The weather was kind to the second Milngavie Beer Festival on Saturday - with drinkers dodging the rain and even enjoying some sunshine.

The precinct was packed with ticket holders who enjoyed sampling over 30 craft beers from seven different breweries, and there was live entertainment and food too.

Elaine and Laura from Garvie & Co

Alongside the likes of Jaw Brew, Alchemy, Strathaven Ales, Fallen, Bute, and St Andrews Brewery, there was a wine bar run by Garvie & Co and a Finsbay gin bar.