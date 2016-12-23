Raising money is a piece of cake for Kenneth

A Bearsden ski instructor has been busy baking Christmas cakes this month, to support a project that tackles poverty in Tanzania.

Kenneth Johnston (18) will travel to Tanzania next month to work on a development programme for three months.

Kenneth will team up with British and Tanzanian volunteers to tackle some of the problems facing the local community.

ICS (International Citizen Service) is led by VSO in partnership with respected development organisations, and allows young people aged 18-25 to contribute to long-term development projects in countries like Nepal, Tanzania and Nicaragua.

The scheme offers young people the chance to develop personally on projects that are of genuine value to communities around the world.

On return to the UK, ICS volunteers undertake an ‘Action at Home’ project, ensuring that their new skills also benefit their local communities.

Kenneth said: “My baking fundraiser is a way of making sure developing countries can continue to benefit from the work of future volunteers, so it’s vital I reach my target.

“I have been up to my elbows in fruit, flour, brandy and icing up to this point so I hope I am able to sell all 100 Christmas cakes.

“The project I’m working on aims to provide small holder farmers with better access to resources (microfinance) , technology (irrigation and seeds) and markets.

“This is a unique opportunity to work alongside people from a different culture who have requested help from young volunteers to fight poverty and make a difference where it’s needed most.

“I’m really excited to get out there.”

To sponsor Kenneth visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/KJvso , or to buy a cake contact him by email at kenneth.johnston1@ntlworld.com

To find out more about ICS or to apply, visit www.volunteerics.org.