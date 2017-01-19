Rebecca Williams released from hospital

Rebecca (Bex) Williams, who was critically injured in a deliberate house fire in Milngavie on New Year’s Day, has been discharged from hospital.

Bex (24) was initially taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a critical condition after being rescued from the blaze by her boyfriend’s father David and a neighbour.

Ms Williams, a journalist with Global Radio, was later transferred to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where she was said to be in a stable condition last week.

Her boyfriend Cameron Logan (23), a psychology student, was tragically killed in the fire at his parent’s home in Achray Place.

Mr Logan’s parents, Cathy and David, both 54, were treated for smoke inhalation. The family dog Gomez died in the fire.

Blair Logan (26) appeared at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday charged with assault to injury, danger to life and attempted murder.

He made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.