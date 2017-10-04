Recognition for dedicated staff

A ceremony has been held to reward health and social care employees in East Dunbartonshire for their outstanding contributions.

The East Dunbartonshire Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) Staff Awards took place in Kilmardinny House in Bearsden.

HSCP Chairman Ian Fraser presented the prizes following a welcome by Chief Officer Susan Manion.

Nominations were sought from people or teams which made an additional contribution to the work of the HSCP through excellence, innovation, specific projects or working under particular service pressure.

Award winners included the Children and Families team for their First Steps programme, which helps new mums experiencing anxiety; an authority-wide parenting programme; and the staff of John Street House for their dedication to helping residents feel safe and secure.

A Special Recognition award for Services to the Community was presented to Manjulika Singh, who has been running voluntary yoga classes across East Dunbartonshire for the past decade.

Another Special Recognition award was presented to Andy Martin, who has recently retired from his position as Adult Services Manager for the HSCP.

Mrs Singh said: “I feel honoured and delighted to have been given this award. I feel that it is really important to make health and wellbeing accessible to as many people as possible, and my reward is seeing the difference that my classes can make.”

Mrs Manion added: “Our staff are at the heart of this partnership.

“They are the ones who are actually delivering much-needed health and social care services to the public on a daily basis, and it is important to show our appreciation of this good work.

“Their work is greatly appreciated and their efforts have made a fantastic difference to the HSCP and its service users and carers.”

Mr Fraser added: “Congratulations to all of our winners, we had an excellent quality of entrants and it was not easy for the judges to make their choices.”