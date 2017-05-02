Recognition for war hero

A Bishopbriggs war hero who fought in the Second World War has been awarded one of France’s highest honours.

John Pirrie was presented with the Order of Legion d’Honneur at his home by Emmanuel Cocher, Consul General of France, recently.

He was joined on the special occasion by his wife May, family and friends.

The award recognises the part he played in the D-Day Landings and the liberation of France in 1944.

On the 70th anniversary of D-Day in June 2014, the French President announced that the distinction would be awarded to all British veterans who fought for the liberation of France during the Second World War (veterans must have taken part in military operations in France between 1944 and 1945).

Since June 2014, more than 4,100 medals have been awarded.