Remembering David

The family and friends of a young man whose life was cut short by a brain tumour have gathered together in his memory to raise cash for charity.

Popular bowler and choir member David Crooks, from Kirkintilloch, died in January 2009 at the age of just 26 after a seven month battle against the illness.

Since then his parents Dorothy and George have held an annual fundraising ‘Munch Brunch’ at St David’s Memorial Park Church.

This year’s was the ninth Munch Brunch which, along with various other events organised by friends, have raised over £40,000 for the Brain Tumour Charity David Philip Crooks.