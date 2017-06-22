Remembering The King

An exhibition celebrating the career of Elvis Presley is set to get fans of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll all shook up.

Elvis Presley (1935-1977): 40th Anniversary Exhibition, which tells the story of the 20th century’s most iconic solo artist through memorabilia, runs from June 24 until August 20 at the Auld Kirk Museum in Kirkintilloch.

The exhibition will also include a presentation by Gerry McLafferty, President of the Elvis Presley Film Society, about the King’s film career on Saturday, July 8, while Robert Maxwell will give a talk on seeing and meeting Elvis in Las Vegas 1973 on Saturday, August 12.

It will finish in style on Saturday, August 19, as the Auld Kirk hosts a 50s style Soda Bar with music and dance from the Ragtime Dolls the Tennessee Hot-shots and Jump’n’Jive dance troupe.

Mark Grant, General Manager of East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust said: “This year marks the 40th anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley, but despite his untimely death aged just 42, his music is always on the minds of his loyal fans.

“You’d have to have a wooden heart or a suspicious mind if you don’t find something to enjoy in this celebration of the King’s career.

“It’s now or never if you want to catch the exhibition, so look out your blue suede shoes and get down to the Auld Kirk Museum before Elvis has left the building. Thank you very much.”

The talks are free but booking is essential. Please call 0141 777 3143 or book on-line at www.edlc.co.uk.