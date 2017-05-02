Residents call for speed bumps on Mugdock Road

Worried residents have presented a petition to the council with over 100 signatures which calls for speed bumps on Mugdock Road, Milngavie.

Many local people are concerned about the speed at which traffic travels up and down Mugdock Road.

As well as speed control measures, such as speed bumps, they would also like barriers at the exits from Barloch Moor onto Mugdock Road.

They are worried that children could run out of the woods and pupils as young as three from Glasgow Academy Milngavie could run straight into the road as there are no barriers in place.

One of the petition organisers, Alison Lapping, said: “People drive down from Drumclog reservoir very fast as it’s downhill.

“You can’t see cars coming down at some junctions so I often have to roll down my window and listen for traffic before coming out on to Mugdock Road.

“I saw a three year old run into the road recently, luckily there was no car coming.

“We’ve been asking the council to do something about this for years but so far it’s fallen on deaf ears.

“Everyone is worried that there will be a terrible accident on the road soon if nothing is done.”

A speed survey, which was carried out during one week in late 2015 at the request of local councillors, showed that 25 per cent of vehicles travelled over 30 mph each day.

This figure increased to 40 per cent on a Saturday.

It also found that around 20 to 30 vehicles per hour travelled at over 30 mph at key times of the day, 8am and 9am, 12pm to 1pm and 3pm to 5pm, when children were walking to and from school and residents were entering and exiting their driveways.

Three vehicles were going between 71 mph and 100 mph between 8am and 9am one day and 14 vehicles were travelling over 45 mph another day.

Residents say there have also been two recent car accidents on Mugdock Road.