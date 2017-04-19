Residents’ group to meet for AGM on Monday

The Burnbrae Residents’ Association will be holding its 74th AGM in The Burnbrae, Milngavie Road, on Monday, April 24 from 7.30pm.

Coming along to answer questions will be Gill Paterson MSP, Independent councillor Duncan Cumming, Andy Brand from Police Scotland, a representative from Bearsden North Community Council and hopefully a council planning officer.

Likely topics include the A81 Road Improvement Plan, the state of the road surface in Mosshead Road, the seagull menace, alterations to Bearsden Hub and Kilmardinny House, the Robertson housing development and problems caused by roadworks.

The committee would like to encourage as many residents as possible to attend the meeting to ensure that a wide cross-section of opinions are aired before the informal wine and nibbles social which will follow.

Due to the resignations of several current committee members the association urgently requires some new committee members to help continue the campaigning work of recent years.

They are especially keen to welcome along some younger residents.