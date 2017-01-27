Ride on down to the Vet School’s Rodeo

Animal lovers will have a great time at the University of Glasgow Vet School’s 57th annual charity rodeo at Bearsden’s Garscube Estate on Saturday, April 22.

The event, from 11am to 5pm, is organised by vet students to raise money for animal welfare-related organisations and supports charitable causes.

The charities to benefit from this year’s Rodeo are: Students for Animals in Need, Trusty Paws, PDSA, Cat’s Protection, Hessilhead Wildlife Rescue, and Support Dogs.

Last year’s Rodeo raised £9,000.

Rebecca Power, one of the event organisers, said: “There will be food, fun and games!

“We are still in the process of confirming and finalising all the details, but we expect to have falconry demonstrations, horse stunt groups, and duck herding.

“There will also be raffles and prizes, talks about canine dentistry, rabbit care and management, and performances from a dance group.

“It should be a great family-friendly afternoon out.”

Tickets can be bought at the entrance to the event. Adult tickets are £8, concessions are £5 and family tickets are £20.