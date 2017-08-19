Rona meets the Kirky Shedders

They’re nicknamed “The Shedders” in Australia, where the initiative was started, but although usually of retiral age can include anyone over 18.

Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay paid a visit to the Kirkintilloch version recently, and was impressed by what she found.

She applauded the Kirkintilloch Men’s Shed group, which has set up its own workshop and is occupied with several projects.

She said “Men’s Sheds are a great opportunity for constituents of mine who may be looking to meet new people, learn new skills and share their own.

“I wish Kirkintilloch Men’s Shed, and all others, the very best moving on, and I look forward to visiting again.”