Rona writes to West Scotland Tories on rape clause and two child limit

MSP Rona Mackay is appealing to Tory MSPs to oppose the “sick and inhumane” rape clause and two child limit.

In a letter, Ms Mackay called on the three Tory West Scotland regional MSPs Maurice Golden, Maurice Corry and Jamie Greene not to be a mouthpiece for the Westminster government.

The family cap limits tax credits to only two children per family – unless the mother can prove that a third child was conceived as a result of rape or during an abusive relationship.

The Tories railroaded through these policies without a parliamentary debate or vote – leaving many outstanding questions with regards to women’s’ rights, the impact on child poverty, as well as how the hundreds of thousands of healthcare professionals will be trained to assess evidence of rape.

Many sexual violence support charities such as Rape Crisis Scotland and Scottish Women’s Aid have said they will refuse to act as third party verifiers for the UK government, not least due to the trauma and stigma that the rape assessment process will cause both survivors and children of rape.

“I hope the Tory MSPs in West Scotland can show some compassion for victims of rape, who will have to disclose deeply personal information and relive the horrors of the past.

“There is no need for Tories to sit silently over the rape clause – they should do the right thing and speak out against what is a sick and inhumane policy.

“The two child policy will mean a loss of up to £2,800 every year per child for hardworking families – driving up child poverty after the UK government scrapped their child poverty targets.

“Ruth Davidson and the Scottish Tories should be thoroughly ashamed of their party but instead they are defending the indefensible welfare cuts coming from Westminster.”