Runrig announce additional farewell concert

Due to amazing demand for tickets to The Last Dance, Runrig, the Scottish Celtic rock band, have today (Tuesday, October 3) announced that they will perform an extra farewell concert in Stirling’s City Park on Friday, August 17, 2018.

The band was overwhelmed with the response for tickets to The Last Dance on Saturday, August 18, which sold out in record time. All 25,000 tickets were snapped up shortly after going on sale last Friday.

Calum Macdonald of Runrig said: “Announcing The Last Dance has brought with it so many mixed emotions. We’ve been overwhelmed and humbled by the response and the love from our fans. We’re delighted to be able to add an additional concert and promise it will be a night to remember. It will be emotional; it will be fun; it will be entertaining; but amongst all, it will be a special evening saying farewell.”

Les Kidger, Director of LCC Live, the promoter for the concert, said: “Runrig have created unbelievable excitement amongst their fans, all wanting to be part of the final, farewell show. They have embraced the concert with wide arms, by buying tickets in unprecedented numbers, and in doing so have made The Last Dance even more special.

“We appreciate that a lot of people were left disappointed when tickets for theSaturday night show sold out so quickly. We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to add an additional night, and with support from Runrig and Stirling Council, we’re delighted to do so.”

Stirling Council Leader, Councillor Scott Farmer, said: “Due to phenomenal demand, I am delighted that Runrig have announced an additional concert on Friday night. This is great news for Stirling and for fans who may have missed out on the opportunity to buy a ticket.

“I am both excited and proud to welcome Runrig fans from all over the world, to join us in Stirling, to celebrate the last ever live performance by Runrig in the magnificent setting of Stirling’s City Park, below Stirling Castle.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday 5th October 2017 and are available from Ticketline (www.ticketline.co.uk; 0844 888 9991).