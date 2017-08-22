Safety call after boy hit by car

A petition for road safety measures after a Kirkintilloch boy was injured by a car has collected over 1,000 signatures within days.

Matthew Bamford (10) broke his leg in two places after the accident in the Newdyke Road area around 10pm on Thursday, August 10.

The little boy is now believed to be out of hospital after undergoing surgery.

He is believed to be the second youngster knocked down in the area within the past couple of weeks.

The petition “Newdyke Road Traffic Calming Measures” has been set up by resident Colm Heneghan.

Campaigners have also complained to the councillor for the area, Stewart MacDonald, with whom Mr Heneghan said they had had a successful meeting.

Mr Heneghan told the Herald: “Poor Matthew was knocked down. Luckily he survived and we wish him a speedy recovery but this could happen again”.

Campaigners are arguing for speed bumps or speed tables to be installed.

He added: “Newdyke Road needs traffic calming measures put in place and some way of taking the parked cars off the road.

“Too many drivers speed along this stretch of Newdyke Road and something has to be done.

“There is a school along this stretch of road with a football pitch. A lot of kids play there and we want them to arrive home in one piece.

“We have expressed our concerns to Councillor Stewart MacDonald. Supporters include Gillian Rooney of the Parents and Teachers Association at Holy Trinity Primary School.

“The school has been campaigning to East Dunbartonshire Council for years for something to be put in place but with no success”.

Council boss Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive said: “We are very sorry to hear about the injuries sustained by Matthew Bamford and we hope that he has a speedy recovery.

“We have received a petition from the local community calling for traffic calming measures in the Newdyke Road/Hillhead area.

“We have asked officers to investigate any issues with speed in this area and bring back a report to council.”

A police spokesperson said they had attended the accident on Thursday, August 10 but no charges had been brought.