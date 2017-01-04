Safety first for winner Erin

Woodhill Primary School pupil Erin Boyle found a recent art competition child’s play – landing first prize.

The primary 1 pupil won East Dunbartonshire Council’s annual Road Safety Calendar Competition, beating 4,326 entries from 33 different schools across the area.

Her design to encourage young people to stay safe when crossing roads by holding hands caught the imagination of the judges.

The slogan ‘Stay safe, hold hands’ was accompanied by images of brightly coloured cars and a family holding hands as they cross the road at a zebra crossing.

The design will now feature on thousands of calendars that will be distributed across East Dunbartonshire to remind people of the very important road safety message.

Erin won £70 and a trophy to be displayed at her school, while other category winners won cash prizes, a certificate and a pencil case.