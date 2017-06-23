School is officially open for business

Kirkintilloch’s latest new school, Holy Trinity Primary, has been officially opened at a ceremony attended by pupils and invited guests.

The brand new £8.7m denominational school in the town’s Newdyke Road is the third school to be built as part of East Dunbartonshire Council’s controversial Primary School Improvement Programme (PSIP) and brings together pupils from St Flannan’s and St Agatha’s Primaries.

It opened to pupils after the Easter holidays and was finally officially opened last week.

The event featured a prayer specially written by pupils and a hymn sung by the pupil choir.

Recently-appointed Depute Provost Gary Pews was then joined by pupils Sean and Hannah to unveil a commemorative plaque.

Depute Provost Pews said: “Feedback from staff and pupils who have been in the school for a few weeks now has been overwhelmingly positive. It is easy to understand why when you look around the fantastic building with its excellent resources.

“Holy Trinity Primary School represents an £8.7m investment in the education of local young people and includes funding from the Scotland’s Schools for the Future programme.

“Its design supports delivery of Curriculum for Excellence and is somewhat different to the primary school buildings we are all used to. The open plan areas, the outdoor spaces, the multi-purpose hall – these features enhance the learning experience for all the children who attend here.

“The school also boasts the very latest in technology with the inclusion of LCD touchscreens as well as Wi-Fi throughout the building. Again, very different to the schools may of us attended in our youth.

“Although it is a great building with wonderful facilities, its greatest asset is not bricks and mortar but its wonderful people and community spirit.

“My thanks go to everyone involved in the successful construction of this school and to the Head Teacher, her team, pupils and parents who have worked so hard over such a long time to achieve a smooth transition.”

Pupil Sophie Mae (p3), said: “I love my classroom because it’s all decorated. I like the lower active board because I can reach it.”

And fellow pupil Amy Rose (P6) added: “I love the red zone. I like the different departments and the reading zone is cool.”