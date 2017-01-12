School path closed as work continues on new Bishopbriggs primary

Parents and carers of children at Woodhill Primary School and Cleddens Early Years Centre are advised that the path at the rear of the new Thomas Muir Primary school will be closed from Monday, January 30.

The closure of the access path, which runs from Ochil Road around the construction site to the entrance of the existing Woodhill Primary School on Kirriemuir Road, will enable the builders to complete the playground to the south of the new Thomas Muir Primary School building.

This means the playground will be fully operational for the new school opening, following which full pedestrian access to the school from Ochil Road will be reinstated.

From January 30, pedestrians will have to use the alternative route along Thrums Avenue, onto Woodhill Road and then onto Kirriemuir Road.

Council Leader, Rhondda Geekie, said: “We have tried to minimise the inconvenience this closure will have on pupils, parents and staff by carrying out this work as late as possible in the build. I want to reassure parents that the restrictions on construction traffic will remain in place to ensure the safety of all children walking to and from the school.”

During school drop off and pick up times no construction traffic is allowed to move to and from the site and no construction traffic can use Kirriemuir Road at any time.

The school gate at Kirriemuir Road will continue only to be open for pedestrian access during morning and afternoon school pick up times. Parents and carers of primary school pupils are not permitted to bring their car on to the school site; the limited spaces are reserved for early years drop off, the school bus and staff parking.

Parents and carers are reminded that there are designated areas of St Dominic’s church car park available for dropping off and picking up children from Woodhill and St Helen’s Primaries. This car park is open between 8.30-9.15am and 2.30-3.20pm, Monday – Friday during term time.

Councillor Geekie added, “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the school community and local residents for their continued support and cooperation during the construction period.

“The building is really taking shape and I am very much looking forward to seeing the new Thomas Muir Primary School opening its doors to pupils this year.”