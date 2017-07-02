School reflects on the life of Terry Condron

Back in April a team of S6 pupils took on a team of staff in a football match to compete for the inaugural Terry Condron Memorial Cup.

Terry was a long-serving member of staff and teacher of technical who sadly passed away in February of this year.

Terry started in Turnbull High School in August 1997. then in his promoted post was a guidance teacher, responsible for St Andrew house.

He was known by staff and pupils alike for his participation in whole school events such as staff vs pupils’ football and the T factor, where Terry was only too happy to play the role of a celebrity judge with his one-liners.

His collection of Christmas ties was also one to behold – a different tie for every day in December!

So the game on April 26 was no ordinary match.

Following a poignant minute’s silence the action kicked off at a ferocious pace.

The staff team rolled back the years and found themselves leading 2-0 with only 15 minutes to go.

The S6 boys finally managed to find a way past the imposing Mr Thomson in goals and equalised with the last kick of the ball in normal time.

A tense penalty shootout followed with the staff team coming out victorious and lifting the cup.

Both sets of players thoroughly enjoyed playing in the match and the atmosphere created by watching spectators made it a day to remember.

The money raised from donations by players and spectators will be given to the Mary’s Meals appeal which the school has been fundraising for over the past year.

Terry was a dedicated family man who enjoyed spending time with his wife, three daughters and grandchildren, and often shared stories about his holidays with the other women in his life – the Guidance team.

As the only male Guidance teacher, Terry often succumbed to discussing the latest talent shows and soaps!

At the end of our academic year, the entire Turnbull community reflected on Terry’s contribution to the school – he will not be forgotten.