A total of 13 staff from the former Auchinairn Primary School, in Bishopbriggs, recently took part in the recent Glasgow Kiltwalk.

Four the girls walked the full 23 miles, while the other nine walked the still very impressive shorter distance of 15 miles.

Tehy raised money for a variety of charities including Beatson Cancer Charity Marie Curie, the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital, and Dementia UK.

A spokesperson for the group said: “A good day was had by all.”