ScotRail warns of service changes during Great Scottish Run weekend

The ScotRail Alliance is advising rail customers heading to this weekend’s Great Scottish Run to plan their journeys and leave extra time for travel.

Meanwhile severe disruption on the Edinburgh to Glasgow via Falkirk route is currently flagged for many services this afternoon and into the evening - in most cases delaying scheduled times by an hour or more.

Essential engineering works will be taking place on routes in and around Glasgow on both days of the festival, and replacement buses will be in operation.

Extra carriages will also be added to services between Glasgow Central, Kilmarnock and East Kilbride, to allow spectators to get around the half marathon route easily.

Rob Shorthouse, the ScotRail Alliance’s communications director, said: “We know that any disruption to services can be a pain for customers but all this work is essential to ensuring we can continue to deliver a first class service on these key routes.”

There’s full information on service changes at https://www.scotrail.co.uk/