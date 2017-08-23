Scottish Oyster Shucking Championships launched

Chefs and industry professionals from the seafood sector are being asked to ‘shuck off’ to Stranraer this September and take part in Seafood Scotland’s first Scottish Oyster Shucking Championships.

The competition will see shuckers compete against each other in a bid to be crowned Scottish Oyster Shucking Champion 2017 and represent Scotland at the world championships in Galway, Ireland in October.

Challenging Scotland to step up to the plate and win a ‘World Cup’ is world champion oyster shucker and Guinness World Record holder, Patrick McMurray, aka Shucker Paddy.

Shucker Paddy said: “This is a great opportunity for Scotland to prove its shucking superiority at its first Oyster Shucking Championships. I can’t wait to see Scottish shuckers come together and get involved in this really exciting and competitive sport. Only the most skilful shuckers will get to the final.”

Making his way to Stranraer from Canada, Paddy will also be on the judging panel and compere the Scottish Oyster Shucking Championships which takes place at this year’s Stranraer Oyster Festival on Saturday 16th September.

Festival goers will be able to cheer on skilled chefs and industry professionals, competing to world standards as they battle it out through heats, quarter and semi-finals before two finalists shuck it out to win the title.

Andy Cumming, chef lecturer at Glasgow City College, has already signed up to the championships and is looking forward to challenging his fellow chefs and industry friends. He said: “This is going to be a great competition for everyone working in seafood. It’s a great opportunity to get together and create a bit of friendly rivalry, but I definitely want that crown!”

Clare MacDougall, trade marketing manager at Seafood Scotland, said: “Scotland is renowned the world over for its seafood, especially its oysters, but we have never been represented as a country at the famous World Championships in Galway. The introduction of a Scottish Oyster Shucking Championship gives Scotland the chance to compete at world standards.

“The competition promises to be a mix of anticipation and excitement as the finalists shuck around 30 oysters in under three minutes. It’ll also be a great experience for the local community, families, foodies and other chefs to enjoy.

The Scottish Oyster Shucking Championships will take place on Saturday 16th September from 2pm – 4pm at the Stranraer Oyster Festival.

If you are a chef or professional in the seafood sector and looking to sign up to the Scottish Oyster Shucking Championships, email debbie@clarkcommunications.co.uk