Search for local hero for festive switch-on

Do you know a local hero? A Bearsden hotel is searching for one lucky person to switch on the 3,500 lights of its massive 40ft Christmas tree.

It’s part of Boclair House Hotel’s special festive event aimed at bringing the local community together.

The hotel is looking for your nominations. They could be children or adults, members of your family, friends or acquaintances.

They might be making a difference, going over and above to help others, or perhaps you know someone who deserves a little joy in their life.

The Boclair Christmas tree light up event will take place on Sunday November 19 and it’s the first of its kind for the hotel which opened last year.

Families can buy tickets for lunch in the hotel which will include a visit from Santa and a gift for children. The big Christmas tree switch-on will take place around 5.30pm.

There will also be stalls outside with hot drinks and food, and the choir from Boclair Academy will be getting visitors into the Christmas spirit with some carol singing.

All that’s needed to complete Boclair’s perfect Christmas is a local hero. Please send your nominations to the hotel at events@boclairhouse hotel.co.uk including a brief description of why your nominee is your local hero before the deadline of Tuesday, November 7.

Craig Haddow, General Manager, Boclair House Hotel said: “Our iconic building has always been a huge focal point in the area. We want to bring people in our community together. I’m particularly looking forward to hearing about local heroes as I know there will be many out there”.