Search for missing man Ian Saunders

Police are seeking the help of the public in their efforts to find a man who has been missing since Friday (June 30).

Ian Saunders (51) left his home in Cambuslang and drove to work at The Mineral Yard in Clarkston, and was last seen by work colleagues around 8.20am before leaving and driving off.

He failed to return home that evening and his family contacted police to report him missing at around 7.15pm. His car is a white BMW 118, registration SB62 XPG.

Ian is around 6 ft tall, medium build, woth short brown hair and blue eyes.

He has a small scar above his upper lip and wears black rimmed glasses.

When last seen, he was wearing a dark coloured or navy suit with a white shirt.

Ian has never gone missing before and his family are very worried for him.

Extensive enquiries are underway with officers checking CCTV for any sightings of him.

Officers are also conducting enquiries in the St Andrew’s area as Ian has often visited that area, but so far all efforts to locate Ian have so far proved unsuccessful.

Sergeant David Docherty said “It is out of character for Ian to go missing and not be in touch with his family. Our concern is therefore growing.

“His family is very worried and just want him home safe and well.

“If anyone has seen Ian or has any knowledge as to his whereabouts, then please contact us as soon as possible.

“Also, if anyone has seen his car, a white BMW, then please call us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at East Kilbride Police Station via 101, quoting reference number 3571 of 30 June 2017