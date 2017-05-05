Search for stall holders

The organisers of the Bearsden and Milngavie Highland Games are looking for people to run a stall at the event on Saturday, June 10.

This is the first official event of Milngavie Week from June 10 to 17.

Their facebook page says: “Do you make crafts that you’d like to sell?

“Home made jewellery? Could you run a nail bar for the day? Sell your homemade jams or home baking? Your sketches and paintings?

“Would you like to run a cake stall or a fruit and veg stand? Can you do face painting? We’d love you to join us.

“We are looking for a diverse range of trade stands and activities to join our line up for this years Games. Take a stand for yourself, or club together and sell a mixture of things.

“Interested? Just click the link below and it’ll take you to the right page on our website to grab your spot at the biggest community day out in East Dunbartonshire.”

Please visit http://www.bearsdenmilngaviehighlandgames.com/stall-holders-2/