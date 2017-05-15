Section of Maxwell Avenue will be closed for three days

A section of Maxwell Avenue in Bearsden is going to be closed for three days from Thursday, May 25 to enable Scottish Water to carry out improvement work on the waste water network.

The work in Maxwell Avenue, in the Westerton area, will involve cleaning and surveying of the sewer network which will help reduce the risk of sewer flooding.

To enable it to progress, a short section of Maxwell Avenue will be closed between its junctions with North View and Monreith Avenue from Thursday, May 25.

The work is expected to be completed in about three days. The road closure will be in operation for the duration of the work.

A short diversion route will be in operation, and signposted, along North View, Deepdene Road and Monreith Avenue and vice-versa

The work will be carried out for Scottish Water by contractor Kier Utilities. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Everything will be done to complete the work and lift the road closure as quickly as possible.

A spokesperson for Scottish water said: “Road users travelling to nearby Westerton Railway Station from the north are advised to allow slightly more time for their journeys.

“Scottish Water has liaised with East Dunbartonshire Council’s roads department when planning the work and road traffic management.

“We apologise to affected road users in advance for any inconvenience and thanks them for their patience and understanding.”