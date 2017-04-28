Security warning after package of white powder sent to East Dunbartonshire MP

Police have issued security advice after three “suspicious packages” were sent to East Dunbartonshire MP John Nicolson, a council building and the SNP’s headquarters.

Officers said the “white powder type substance” was delivered April 25 and 26 and the packages were “associated with the forthcoming UK general election”.

Those who received the packages include the local SNP and an Angus Council building in Forfar.

Officers were called to Mr Nicolson’s constituency office at Townhead on Tuesday afternoon, while emergency services attended at Angus Council’s municipal buildings in Forfar on Wednesday.

Police advice has been sent to all elected representatives across Scotland.

The guidance includes actions that MPs, MSPs, councillors and their staff should take if suspicious mail is received at their offices.

Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Mawson said emergency services were also responding to reports of suspicious packages delivered to the Scottish Police Federation building in Glasgow and to the Association of Scottish Police Superintendents based at the Scottish Police College, in Tulliallan, Fife, on Thursday.

He said that at Tulliallan no dangerous or noxious substance was involved and emergency services had been stood down and that inquiries were continuing the other incident.