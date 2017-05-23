Siblings cycle and swim their way to fundraising success

A caring brother and sister team have been busy raising cash for orphans in Malawi.

Lairdsland Primary pupil Katie Caldwell (10) has swum the equivalent of the English Channel at Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre (1,350 lengths over 10 weeks) to help the Namisu Orphan Village.

Meanwhile, big brother Andrew (17), who attends Lenzie Academy, took a Glasgow hire bike to Applecross in the Highlands and cycled up the Bealach na Ba – the UK’s longest continuous hill climb – for the same cause.

Andrew will be travelling to the African country next month for two weeks to help out in the village.

To donate to the cause, go to one of their web pages, either https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/andrewcaldwell or https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/katiecaldwell.