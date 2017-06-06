SLIDE SHOW: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon put through her paces at Bishopbriggs

Our photographer Emma Mitchell was there to capture First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s visit to Bishopbriggs yesterday.

She was met by East Dunbartonshire SNP candidate John Nicolson at the Leisuredrome as she arrived in the area on Monday as part of a helicopter tour of Scotland in the run-up to the General Election on Thursday.

Photo Emma Mitchell 5.6.17 Nicola Sturgoen visits the Leisuredrome

The First Minister was put through her paces, joining in at a health and vitality class in the centre, set up to help rehabilitate people who have suffered conditions such as heart attacks and strokes.

She told the Herald: “These types of classes within the community are so important. They take the strain off the health service.”