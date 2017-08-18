SLIDESHOW: Children set sail at Clyde Cruising Club Junior Regatta

Children had great fun taking part in a Junior Regatta sailing event at Clyde Cruising Club on Bardowie Loch recently.

The event catered for young people aged eight to 16 and gave them the chance to try five different classes of boats including single and double handers.

Bardowie Loch. Junior Regatta Sailing competition. Competitors and volunteers before the start.

Captain of the Dinghy Section at Clyde Cruising Club Hugh McLean said: “The aim of this event is to build the children’s confidence so that they can become good racers.

“They all did very well.”