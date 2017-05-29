SLIDESHOW: Drymen Show was a huge success

The Drymen Show committee would like to thank everyone who came along to the event on Saturday (May 27) to celebrate their 189th show.

This year it was held in honour of their late chairman Donnie Beaton who sadly passed away a few weeks ago.

The Drymen Show. 15-year-old Megan Rennie.

He became chairman when the show was in a delicate state three years ago and under his stewardship it has been transformed into a healthy condition.

The Drymen Show facebook page said: “We’d like to thank everyone from our exhibitors and their fantastic livestock, to our many fabulous sponsors, trade and craft stands, everyone who ran attractions whether that was the school’s tent, the rural tent, the pet’s tent, our football competition, the main ring, our bar and catering or the live band stage, but especially to all our visitors from near and far who we put this show on for every year.

“The weather held out longer than we thought and we hope you had a great time.

“Looking forward to seing you all again in 2018!”

For more information about the event and competition results please visit www.drymenshow.com