SLIDESHOW: Glasgow Academy Milngavie pupils celebrate Burns

The Glasgow Academy Milngavie celebrated Burns’ Day by eating haggis, singing songs and reciting Burns’ poetry.

Some of the songs they sang were: O’er the Water to Charlie, Scots Wha Hae and A Red, Red Rose. Before they ate their haggis they said The Selkirk Grace.

Glasgow Academy Milngavie Burns Day.

Primary 3 and Primary 4 recited To a Mouse and Address to a Haggis. They also held a handwriting competition where the children copied out their favourite Scottish poem.

The pupils also sang their Robert Burns’ songs in Waitrose and had an opportunity to hold some haggis!