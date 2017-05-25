SLIDESHOW: Milngavie Primary Science Show

A Science Show at Milngavie Primary School, which was funded by the PTA, gave the children an experience that was truly ‘out of this world.’

Generation Science visited the school to teach the children a variety of things including why the day becomes the night, looking at the sun, moon and earth.

Pupils enjoyed a Generation Science Show at Milngavie Primary

P1 to 3 children joined Benny and Jack on a journey of discovery as they learned what children in different places around the world are doing at exactly the same time. For example - why is one child getting up just as another goes to bed?

P4 to P7 were similarly entertained and taught all about renewable energy.

In this theatrical show, pupils were transported through the process from electricity creation to its use in the home. By investigating with Alex and Lee pupils looked at renewable and non-renewable energy generation, their connection to the smart grid and uncovered the implications for our future energy consumption.

Mrs Macfarlane, science teacher, said: “These shows consolidate pupils’s scientific knowledge and understanding and perhaps motivate them to think of science as a career.

“We are very grateful to the PTA for providing these opportunities. In particular Kirsty Bain for all her hard work in organising these events.

“The children are already asking when’s the next one?”