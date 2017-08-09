SLIDESHOW: Our photographer took some great pictures of children sailing at Bardowie Loch

If you’ve ever fancied learning to sail - why not head along to Clyde Cruising Club at Bardowie Loch in Baldernock.

They run classes for children and adults including a summer school which is a great introduction for beginners or a chance for experienced sailors to improve their technique.

Kids sailing camp at Bardowie Loch

They also have evening classes for beginners and intermediates. And if you can already sail you can try organised racing. Visit www.clyde.org for more info.