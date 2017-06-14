SLIDESHOW: Pupils blooming great effort

Cluny Park in Bearsden is looking blooming great thanks to the hard work of green-fingered local school children.

Second year pupils from Boclair Academy – working towards a John Muir Trust award - helped plant a total of 1,500 pot grown wildflowers, including Devil’s-bit Scabious, Ragged Robin, Cowslip and Common Spotted Orchid, as they dug deep to help improve their local area.

Mugdock Country Park Ranger Alan McBride with Jackie Gillespie and Gillian Telfer from Streetscene Technical Support Team with Councillors Andrew Polson, Denis Johnston and Paul Ferretti.

The work complements an existing 4,000 square metre wildflower meadow that was created in the park last year to form a biodiversity-rich area and wildlife corridor.

The volunteers were assisted by members of the Countryside Rangers at the planting event, which was organised by East Dunbartonshire Council’s Streetscene Technical Support Team.

Councillor Paul Ferretti, Vice-Convener of the Council’s Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets Committee, said: “The pupils have done a fantastic job and I’d like to thank them for all their hard work which will really benefit the local environment.

“Cluny Park meadow is looking beautiful with an array of wildflowers in full flower. Wildlife is already visiting the meadow in the form of bumble bees and butterflies and it is rapidly becoming an important wildlife haven.”