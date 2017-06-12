SLIDESHOW: Thousands enjoyed the Highland Games

Despite a damp start to the day the Bearsden and Milngavie Highland Games was a huge success with just under 4,000 visitors.

People enjoyed watching all the traditional games including caber tossing and the haggis hurling world championship as well as Scottish dancing, tug o’ war and wrestling.

Bearsden and Milngavie Highland Games 2017

The event has raised awareness of local charity Funding Neuro which raises money for research into Parkinson’s Disease and other brain related disorders such as tumours.

Any money left over from the event will be donated to the charity.

Event organiser Alan Oliver, said: “The sun came out at about 2pm and it was a fantastic day from then on.

“Unfortunately I think the rain put some people off.

“Lots of charity stalls raised awareness and money for a variety of good causes.

“I would like to thank everyone who came along and a big thanks to the Chieftain Katherine Dow Blyton and Chris Chittell for representing our official charity Funding Neuro on the day.”