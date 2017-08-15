SLIDESHOW: Urbaniks dancers practise for world championship

Dancers who attend Urbaniks street dance school in Milngavie have qualified for this year’s UDO world street dance championships.

Nearly 60 dancers have qualified in solos, duos, quads, battles and teams in the event which will be held at the SECC in Glasgow from August 24 to 27.

Urbaniks dance club, practising for world street dance competition. Picture by Emma Mitchell.

Director of Urbaniks Pauline Joseph, said: “The standard of street dance at this event is phenomenal so just to be qualified to take part is an honour.”