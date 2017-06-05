Smiles all round for award winning orthodontist

Former Bearsden Academy pupil Lauren Anderson has won the Young Dentist of the Year Award in recognition of being one of the youngest

orthodontists in the UK.

Lauren (29) qualified as an orthodontist last June after completing a post graduate MSC master’s degree at Newcastle University and gaining a Membership in Orthodontics (MOrth) at the Royal College of Surgeons in Edinburgh.

She now works at Milngavie Orthodontics on Main Street with lead orthodontist and practice principal Geoff Glass.

Lauren, who decided she wanted to become an orthodontist when she was only 21, received her award at the Scottish Dental Awards gala dinner at the Glasgow Hilton on Friday, May 19.

The award was recognition for the time, work and effort she put in to gain the qualification.

She began her studies with a BDS in Dentistry at Glasgow University which took five years and then completed various training roles in hospitals and community locations over the next three years to get the relative experience to apply for her MOrth post graduate master’s degree.

Lauren had her own teeth straightened when she was 19 years old and she thinks this may have sparked her interest in training as a dentist.

Lauren said: “I’m delighted to get this award - it’s been a long journey it’s taken 11 years to qualify.

“I enjoy working with young people and it’s great to see their confidence improve once you’ve given them a new smile.

“Being around young people also keeps on trend with all the new clothes and make-up.

“I love meeting people from different backgrounds every day and chatting to put them at ease.

“It’s also great to be working with more adults now who come for brace treatment - it’s very rewarding to see the results you can achieve.

“We’ve got a lovely team of staff here and our patients are fantastic.”

Geoff Glass said: “This award reflects Lauren’s commitment to providing her patients with a high level of care combined with a relaxing manner. We were all very proud and pleased when we heard that she had won, we now have to plan an appropriate celebration to mark this achievement.”