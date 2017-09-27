Sneak theft of elderly woman’s handbag

A thief sneaked into an elderly woman’s house in Bearsden recently and stole her handbag.

The theft happened on Bonnaughton Road, Bearsden some time overnight on September 24 and 25 and the police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything.

Constable Siobhan McCandlish from Kirkintilloch Police Office said: “If you saw anything please get in touch with us.

“We’d also like to remind people to make sure their home is properly secured at all times to prevent opportunist thefts like this.”

Call Kirkintilloch Police Office on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.