Social security minister Jeane Freeman MSP set for Kirkintilloch public meeting

Residents in Kirkintilloch will have the opportunity to listen to and meet the minister for social security in an upcoming public meeting.

It follows the devolution of 11 benefits to Scotland from the UK, including Carer’s Allowance, Disability Living Allowance, PIP and more.

Jeane Freeman MSP will give a talk and answer questions from the public about shaping Scotland’s new social security system.

The event is being hosted by Kirkintilloch SNP on Monday, April 24 from 7.30pm to 9pm in the Park Centre, Kirkintilloch (G66 1LF). All members of the public are warmly invited to attend, light refreshments will be available.

Jeane Freeman, minister for social security, said: “I look forward to meeting with people in Kirkintilloch to discuss the new social security powers that will devolve a total of 11 benefits to the Scottish Government and the chance this gives us to build a social security system based on dignity, fairness and respect.”

Rona Mackay, MSP for Strathkelvin and Bearsden, said: “It will be great to have Jeane Freeman along to talk about the new social security system we are shaping in Scotland. This is an opportunity to put your questions to the minister who will be at the head of this new department.”

Booking ahead for free tickets on Eventbrite is advised but feel free to turn up on the night.

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1850207591924609/

Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/jeane-freeman-developing-a-social-security-system-for-scotland-tickets-31037480941