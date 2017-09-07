Spate of intentional fires continues

Police are investigating a spate of malicious fires in the Bearsden area over the past few weeks.

In the latest incident, thugs torched Headway Hair Design salon at Switchback Road.

Emergency services were called out around 4am on Thursday, August 31, after smoke was seen coming from the premises.

There was extensive damage to the building but no reports of any injuries.

A police spokesperson said the blaze was being treated as “wilful fire raising” and has appealed for anyone with any information to get in touch with Kirkintilloch CID on 101. However, he added that it was not being linked to other malicious blazes in the area recently.

Last week, three bins were torched in the playground of Mosshead Primary School and a school bench uprooted.

And at the end of July, three cars were deliberately set on fire overnight in the driveways of homes at Henderland Road, Lomond Road and Ravelston Road. One of the blazing vehicles rolled into a house and set its gutters on fire.

One of the residents affected said: “Police have promised to increase patrols and work with the council to install CCTV cameras.

“Hopefully they will catch whoever is responsible for this as soon as possible.”