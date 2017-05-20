SPCA needs volunteers for pets day

The Scottish SPCA are appealing to kind hearted North Lanarkshire residents to help at next month’s Pets at Home event to raise vital funds.

The cash will be used to care for abused, abandoned and injured animals in their care.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is looking for anyone who can spare even an hour of their time, with the message that it’s a great activity to do with friends or work colleagues.

Lanarkshire animal, rescue and rehoming centre manager Peter Fleming said: “From May 17 to June 13, locals can pop down to the Coatbridge and Lanark Pets at Home stores, where they will get the chance to meet Scottish SPCA volunteers, supporters, staff members – and dogs from the Scottish SPCA’s animal rescue and rehoming centres.

“We are encouraging the public to get into the fundraising spirit by dressing up in fancy dress, taking your four legged friend along or bringing some baked goodies to encourage donations.”

Anna then went on to say, “The Scottish SPCA receives no government or lottery funding and we rely on the kindness and generosity of the public to continue our work. We would be extremely grateful if anyone would like to donate their time and help us raise vital funds.”

For more information on Scottish SPCA fundraising events please email fundraising@scottishspca.org or call fundraising on 03000 999 999 (option 4).