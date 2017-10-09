Specsavers open in Triangle

Specsavers has opened a new £250,000 store in Bishopbriggs, creating eight new jobs.

The new branch is in the Triangle Centre on Kirkintilloch Road, and promises to provide local residents with access to first class eye care and hearing services.

The branch has two test rooms, and as well as offering eye care also provide a fortnightly audiology service.

The store will also have an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine, a piece of equipment usually found in hospital eye departments.

It is used for a variety of functions including screening and management of conditions such as glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy.

Local man Neil Drain, store director at Specsavers Bishopbriggs, said: ‘We are thrilled to announce the arrival of Specsavers in Bishopbriggs. It’s an exciting new venture which both the team and I are extremely passionate about.”