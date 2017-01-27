Sports ambassador honour for Turnbull High students

Turnbull High school students Eva Ralston and Erin Gillen have won places on the SportScotland Young Ambassador Conference Team for 2017.

SportScotland chose Eva and Erin on the strength of their applications, which detailed

what they have both done for sport in their time at school, and also their vision for young

decision makers in schools and communities for the future.

The SportScotland Young Ambassadors chose two pupils from every secondary school in Scotland to try and promote sport and inspire young people in their school to keep active through sport.

During the course of the year SportScotland will host six conferences which Eva and Erin will take part in. T

hese involve teams of highly professional athletes supporting the young ambassadors and broadening their skills, knowledge and understanding of what it means to be a sporting leader and an inspiration to those around

you.

Turnbull’s Active Schools Coordinator Nikki said of the pair: “I really can’t praise them enough – they are great ambassadors to the programme and the school.

“I’m extremely proud of how enthusiastic and motivated these girls are and what they can achieve together.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with them so far and I can’t wait to see what else they can achieve with this great opportunity to be involved at a national level.

“Both girls have definitely worked extremely hard to earn their place on the team.

“Eva and Erin have proved to be true inspirations to their peers, and they continue to make Turnbull High School proud.