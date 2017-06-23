Sports bonus from business group

Chryston High School aims to use cash from a local business group’s generous grant to invest in a variety of new sports equipment.

The £250 received was from Chryston and Muirhead Business Community, and was one of eight donations to different local good causes.

PE Teachers, Joyce Carey and Carey Pegrum were only too delighted to receive the cheque from the business group .

It was presented by group members Ian Osborne, chairman of CMBC and owner of Osborne Property Lettings; Douglas Simpson of Simpson Optometrists and Stewart Collins of S Collins and Son Butchers.

The group were also joined by rugby ambassador, Murray Macdonald, netball ambassador, Emma Green, gymnastics ambassadors, Morgan Simpson and Abby Hegarty as well as Young Ambassadors, Lucy Somerville, Sarah Craig, Scott Williamson and Eve Maclennan.

The money will be put towards the purchase of a piece of equipment for each of these sports, to encourage more pupils to take up a sport and attend the school extra-curricular sports clubs.

Joyce Carey said “This is a great gesture by the members of the Chryston & Muirhead Business Community and we are really grateful for the support they have shown to the pupils.

“This money will be put to good use by improving the equipment we have for each of the sports that are represented by these Ambassadors and hopefully encourage more pupils to take up these sports”.

Ian Osborne said: “We are delighted to be in a position to help out Chryston High School.

“Sport is a great way of bringing kids together from many different backgrounds where they can not only learn a sport but also valuable life skills like working as part of a team”.